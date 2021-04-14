Temenos to help BlueShore Financial with digital transformation

Powered by Temenos Infinity, the omnichannel digital banking product, BlueShore will extend its ‘HighTech-HighTouch’ experience to clients by using explainable artificial intelligence (XAI). BlueShore will replicate the in-branch experience of its Financial Spa Branch designed around client-centered amenities, personalised service and expert advice, across all channels and devices, from onboarding to servicing through to retention.
BlueShore clients are largely technologically and financially literate but are time-starved and have complex financial needs. As such, BlueShore is focused on delivering expert advice and a personalised client experience, both in-person and virtually, via the channel of their clients’ choice.
In November 2020, as part of its initiative to build human connections in the digital era and deliver a technology experience that fits its clients’ lifestyle, BlueShore signed a contract for Temenos Infinity Engage, a mobile messaging app that connects BlueShore Solution Centre and Financial Advisors with clients.
The expansion of the relationship to include the full Temenos Infinity digital platform, Temenos Data Lake, Temenos Explainable AI (XAI), and Temenos Payments will take this further, as BlueShore executes a data-driven digital strategy.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions