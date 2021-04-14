|
Temenos to help BlueShore Financial with digital transformation

Switzerland-based Temenos, a banking software company, has announced that BlueShore Financial, a financial institution, has chosen its solutions for digital transformation.

Powered by Temenos Infinity, the omnichannel digital banking product, BlueShore will extend its ‘HighTech-HighTouch’ experience to clients by using explainable artificial intelligence (XAI). BlueShore will replicate the in-branch experience of its Financial Spa Branch designed around client-centered amenities, personalised service and expert advice, across all channels and devices, from onboarding to servicing through to retention.

BlueShore clients are largely technologically and financially literate but are time-starved and have complex financial needs. As such, BlueShore is focused on delivering expert advice and a personalised client experience, both in-person and virtually, via the channel of their clients’ choice.

In November 2020, as part of its initiative to build human connections in the digital era and deliver a technology experience that fits its clients’ lifestyle, BlueShore signed a contract for Temenos Infinity Engage, a mobile messaging app that connects BlueShore Solution Centre and Financial Advisors with clients.

The expansion of the relationship to include the full Temenos Infinity digital platform, Temenos Data Lake, Temenos Explainable AI (XAI), and Temenos Payments will take this further, as BlueShore executes a data-driven digital strategy.


