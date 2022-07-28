Subscribe
News

Temenos and Wipro partner to accelerate banks' digital journey

Thursday 28 July 2022 13:40 CET | News

Temenos and Wipro have expanded their partnership to help banks across varying scales to accelerate their go-to-market strategies in regions like the US, the UK, and Australia.

Incumbent banks have to contend with complex legacy technology that can include multiple core capabilities, disparate systems and product silos. Combining Temenos open platform for composable banking with Wipro’s deep technical expertise and industry insights, the two companies will deliver large-scale transformations from front-end digital capabilities to back-end transactional processing, helping banks complete their digital-first journey through an accelerated modernisation timeline and more efficiency in daily operations.

Under this agreement, Wipro becomes a global partner as part of the Temenos IMPACT partner program and will provide its clients with domain expertise to design, test, implement and extend Temenos’ technology.

Wipro is a provider of integrated, end-to-end technology, and consulting services, with more than 1,400 clients. 


More: Link


