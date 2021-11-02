|
Tarabut Gateway totals USD 25 mln investment in 2021

Tuesday 2 November 2021

UAE-based Open Banking platform Tarabut Gateway has concluded a seed round of USD 13 million and a pre-series-A funding round of USD 12 million since February 2021. 

Tarabut Gateway’s solutions allow financial institutions and fintechs to leverage Open Banking to scale their businesses across the region. Tarabut Gateway welcomes new investors including the Dubai International Fintech Fund, the Investment Vehicle of Dubai’s International Financial Centre (DIFC). The investment follows Tiger Global’s most recent investment in other Open Banking Players across the globe including Truelayer in the UK and Mono in Africa. Since its inception in 2001, Tiger Global has made investments into 30 countries around the globe in key startup regions such as India, Asia, and further afield. 

As the first licenced Account Information Service Provider (AISP) and Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, Tarabut Gateway seeks to facilitate the creation and distribution of personalised financial services for banks and fintechs, as well as their end-users.  


