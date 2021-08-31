Taktile completes seed funding round

Taktile offers its customers a machine learning product that is integrated into the cloud environment or as an SaaS application. This enables banks and insurers to manage their data and the associated algorithms and use them in their offerings. The seed funding comes from investors such as venture capital firm Index Ventures, seed fund Firstminute Capital and Plug and Play.
Taktile plans to use the money to expand its team and further develop its product with the new staff. Customers pay for Taktile’s services monthly, with prices fluctuating depending on the number of integrated algorithms. According to a Taktile representative, in Europe, the company focuses primarily on the DACH region.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions