News

Taktile completes seed funding round

Tuesday 31 August 2021 12:09 CET | News

Germany-based technology company Taktile has announced completing its seed funding round and collecting USD 4.7 million.

Taktile offers its customers a machine learning product that is integrated into the cloud environment or as an SaaS application. This enables banks and insurers to manage their data and the associated algorithms and use them in their offerings. The seed funding comes from investors such as venture capital firm Index Ventures, seed fund Firstminute Capital and Plug and Play.

Taktile plans to use the money to expand its team and further develop its product with the new staff. Customers pay for Taktile’s services monthly, with prices fluctuating depending on the number of integrated algorithms. According to a Taktile representative, in Europe, the company focuses primarily on the DACH region.


More: Link


Keywords: investment, machine learning, SaaS, mobile banking, expansion
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
