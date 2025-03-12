Subscribe
News

Synctera secures USD 15 million and expands with Bolt

Wednesday 12 March 2025 14:53 CET | News

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Synctera has raised USD 15 million in a funding round co-led by Fin Capital and Diagram Ventures.

 

The investment brings the company's total funding to USD 94 million. Alongside the funding announcement, Synctera confirmed the addition of Bolt, a fintech specialising in one-click online checkouts, as its largest customer to date. The company has also formed a partnership with Hawk, an artificial intelligence-focused financial crime prevention firm.

 

Expansion and new customers

The latest investment is expected to support Synctera’s ongoing expansion, helping it to address the increasing complexity and scale of its customer base, which now includes Bolt and Unified Signal. Bolt, with the backing of its banking partner Midland States Bank, plans to introduce financial services to its users. Representatives from Bolt noted that the decision to collaborate with Synctera aligns with its goal of enhancing customer engagement through additional financial offerings. 

The inclusion of Bolt, alongside other recent agreements such as Alliant Insurance Services’ initiative with Unified Signal, reflects Synctera’s continued expansion in the consumer market.

Partnership with Hawk for compliance and risk management 

In addition to customer growth, Synctera has integrated technology from Hawk, a company specialising in anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) solutions powered by AI.  

The collaboration is intended to improve Synctera’s risk management and compliance capabilities. Officials from Hawk highlighted the platform’s ability to handle large transaction volumes in real time and expressed confidence in supporting Synctera’s growth strategy. 

Representatives from Fin Capital and Diagram Ventures reaffirmed their support for Synctera, citing confidence in its approach to financial innovation. An official from Diagram Ventures stated that the firm remains committed to backing Synctera as it scales to accommodate larger clients such as Bolt and Unified Signal. Similarly, Fin Capital officials noted that their continued investment reflects trust in Synctera’s banking platform and its focus on regulatory compliance.


Source: Link


Synctera

