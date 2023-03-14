Sumsub partners with TrueNorth

Following this partnership, both companies will focus on providing banks, fintech platforms, neobanks, financial institutions, and payment providers in the US and abroad with a new suite of digital solutions. The services will meet regulatory requirements and compliance policies while prioritising the improvement of operational efficien
cy and increasing the development process of the organisations.
Customers will be able to leverage Sumsub’s platform in order to orchestrate their verification process, expand their services around the world, and speed up their onboarding process. Furthermore, the company will offer its fraud management solutions as well, allowing banks and clients to determine and combat online risks and threads while using customisable KYC, KYB, KYT, and AML tools. Meanwhile, TrueNorth will focus on developing enhanced fintech products and tools that will meet the individual needs, preferences, and demands of the users.
Sumsub is an all-in-one verification platform that offers numerous products to its customers, such as video identification, travel rule, address verification, ID verification, transaction monitoring, 1click verification, workflow builder, and more.
The company announced multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographies.
At the beginning of March 2023, Sumsub partnered with Mercuryo, a global payment infrastructure platform, to launch a user verification guide for crypto-based businesses. The guide combined Sumsub and Mercuryo’s expertise in order to reveal the main verification and data control challenges of Web3 and how to manage and resolve them. It also offered an outlook on what user verification in Web3 could ideally look like in the future. It also prioritised teaching companies how to solve key challenges and run user data, while covering the aspects the crypto industry needed to know on KYC checks, AML compliance, and verification, based on the current regulatory landscape.
Earlier in the same month, Sunsub launched its Travel Rule solution for the crypto industry, which aimed to offer a customisable toolkit across the whole customer lifecycle.
The product included secure Travel Rule information transfers between virtual asset service providers (VASPs), all the necessary KYC checks, AML screening, and verification orchestration that meet the regulatory specifics, as well as business requirements and needs. With the new tool, crypto platforms had the possibility to rely on a third party for their compliance, along with shifting regulatory requirements and focusing entirely on the core business goals, as well as their expansion across the world.
Travel Rule also extended FATF Recommendation 16 on wire transfers to virtual assets (VA) like cryptocurrencies and to virtual asset service providers (VASPs), so that both senders and recipients of all transfers had to exchange identifying information, guarantee its accuracy and convey the data to the government if required.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions