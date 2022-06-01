Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

South Africa's Sanlam buys controlling interest in Q Link fintech

Wednesday 1 June 2022 14:21 CET | News

South African financial services group Sanlam has bought a controlling interest in payment solutions provider Q Link, its first fintech investment.

Sanlam Private Equity (SPE) agreed to acquire Q Link’s shares from UK based private equity fund Apis Partners, local private investment firm Multiply Group, and other minority shareholders. Q Link provides payment application software to the South African insurance industry and other third-party benefit providers.

The software manages deductions in both the payroll and bank collection streams. Q Link services more than 4.5 million employees. The concept of ‘affordability and control’ that the company employs, ensures that only valid and affordable deductions are processed through employee payrolls, as the company stated.

Currently, the company facilitates collections for 30% of all recurring retail life insurance premiums in the country. Sanlam expects the deal will grow direct jobs by around 28% over the next few years. This will be done through the rollout of the new Moneyhub service, a consolidated collection and disbursement platform, integrating payroll, debit order, and early debit order (EDO) deductions in line with the new mandate authentication process, DebiCheck.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, partnership, funding, API, e-invoicing
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Sanlam
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Sanlam

|
Discover all the Company news on Sanlam and other articles related to Sanlam in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like