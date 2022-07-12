Subscribe
Soldo, Yapily partner for Open Banking payments

Tuesday 12 July 2022 13:18 CET | News

UK-based expense management platform Soldo has partnered with Open Banking provider Yapily to launch Open Banking payments for its European customers, according to AltFi.

Soldo believes the feature will let its SME customers top up their accounts instantly, no more waiting for funds to clear, and no more having to leave the Soldo app just to add funds. Prior to this partnership, Yapily was already processing approximately EUR 6 million on behalf of Soldo.

According to the two companies, the top-up feature is the beginning of other Open Banking features that Soldo plans to add to its app with Yapily’s help. 

Soldo has been expanding across Europe since raising USD 180 million in a Series C round in July 2021, with more than 26,000 SME customers in over 30 countries, including corporates like Mercedes Benz, Gymshark, and Brooks Running.


