News

Smile, Neon roll out smartphone product line

Tuesday 7 July 2020 12:56 CET | News

Switzerland-based digital finance companies Smile and Neon have agreed to launch smartphone-based financial products for customers’ insurance and banking needs.

The Swiss banking application Neon and online insurer Smile will launch a smartphone-based bancassurance product line. The first products to be launched are car, bicycle, and home-insurance policies as well as basic bank account services, all for the use on smartphones.

Smile is the digital insurance unit of Helvetia and is following its strategy of developing new business models. It will continue using co-operations with other companies, mainly in digital services. Neon is a partner for digital products that is already serving the fintech community.

Keywords: Smile, Neon, Switzerland, smartphone, digital finance, banking, financial products, insurance, bancassurance, bank account services, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Switzerland
