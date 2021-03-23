|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Revolut applies for US banking license

Tuesday 23 March 2021 14:34 CET | News

Revolut has announced that it has applied for a banking license in the US.

According to fincancemagantes.com, the company is applying for a bank charter with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and California’s Division of Financial Institutions. Revolut has partnered with a US-licensed bank to roll out its services in America in 2020. The launch of its app in the US market came in partnership with Metropolitan Commercial Bank.

The challenger bank holds a Specialised Banking License from the Bank of Lithuania, which allows it to offer a wider range of solutions to customers in Europe. The fintech is also applying for a banking licence in the UK.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Revolut, banking licence, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like