Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Recognise, ClearBank announce partnership

Tuesday 16 June 2020 13:55 CET | News

UK-based SME banking entrant Recognise has selected ClearBank as its banking partner for API implementation. 

Recognise, a subsidiary of the City of London Group, will offer financial services to the UK SME sector, in 2020, and to the personal and business savings markets in 2021. Subject to the granting of a banking licence, Recognise will target the SME sector. ClearBank’s appointment follows Recognise’s decision to select Mambu's composable banking platform. 

ClearBank’s API banking solutions will enable Recognise to offer real-time payment and services to SME customers. Through the partnership with ClearBank, Recognise will be able to incorporate the benefits of cloud services, enabling scalability, and ensuring the delivery of its banking services, according to the official press release.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Recognise, ClearBank, API, SME, UK, banking, City of London Group, financial services, SME sector, savings, banking licence, Mambu, banking platform, cloud
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like