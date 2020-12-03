|
Razorpay, PayPal offer new payment options to MSMEs

Thursday 3 December 2020 14:42 CET | News

India-based fintech unicorn Razorpay has partnered with PayPal to enable international payments for Indian MSMEs and freelancers.

The company's partner businesses can now integrate with PayPal and accept payments from international customers from across 200 markets, reducing wait time.

Razorpay launched in 2019 its support for 100 International currencies via Internationally issued credit and debit cards. Traditionally, micro-entrepreneurs have found it difficult to accept international payments on cards via payment gateways as many of them could not pass the eligibility checks at the banks' end.

By integrating PayPal into Razorpay's payment platform, freelancers and MSMEs will now be able to accept international payments without having to go through a complicated process or to write lines of code, representatives from Razorpay said.


