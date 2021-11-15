|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Rappi to operate as a digital bank in Colombia by early 2022

Monday 15 November 2021 10:30 CET | News

Delivery mobile application Rappi has planned to get regulatory approval to operate as a digital bank in Colombia in the first quarter of 2022, according to texasnewstoday.com.

If approved, the company plans to expand its services as a financial institution through Rappi Pay, a joint venture with the bank Davidienda, which already offers credit cards and electronic accounts. Rappi already offers several financial services in Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, and Chile. These depend on national regulations, but Rappi does not yet provide full banking services.

In Colombia, RappiPay has approximately 750,000 users and distributes over 120,000 credit cards. Rappi and Davidienda have promised to invest about USD 100 million in Rappi Pay. Founded in 2015, Rappi has a USD 1 billion investment from SoftBank Group and operates in nine Latin American countries.

In July 2021, the company raised over USD 500 million in a funding round and raised its valuation to USD 5.25 billion. The application has approximately 150,000 active delivery personnel.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Rappi, digital banking, online banking, regulation, banking license
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like