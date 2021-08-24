|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ramp raises USD 300 mln at a USD 3.9 bln valuation

Tuesday 24 August 2021 14:47 CET | News

Spend management startup Ramp has raised USD 300 million in a Series C round of funding that values the company at USD 3.9 billion, according to TechCrunch.

 

That’s more than double the USD 1.6 billion that US-based Ramp was valued at in April 2021 at the time of its Series B. Founders Fund led the latest round, which brings the fintech’s total equity and debt raised to date to over USD 625 million since its March 2019 inception. Redpoint Ventures, Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Spark Capital, Coatue Management, Iconiq, Altimeter, Stripe, Lux Capital, A* Partners, Definition Capital, and other existing backers participated in the financing. Founders Fund also led Ramp’s USD 115 million Series A in February 2020.

Since the beginning of 2021, the company says it has seen its number of cardholders on its platform increase by 5x, with more than 2,000 businesses currently using Ramp as their ‘primary spend management solution’. The transaction volume on its corporate cards has tripled since April 2021, when its last raise was announced. Also,  Ramp has seen its transaction volume increase year over year by 1,000%, according to its CEO. Given the company’s business model (it makes money mostly off interchange fees), Ramp also saw its revenue increase by the same amount during that time frame.

Ramp also announced its acquisition of Buyer, a ‘negotiation-as-a-service’ platform that claims to save its clients an average of 27.3% on big-ticket purchases, such as annual software contracts. Looking ahead, the company plans to use its new capital to speed up the development of its finance automation platform. It’s also going to continue to hire, adding to its nearly 150-person team. For context, Ramp started the year with 65 people and employed about 100 at the time of its April 2021 raise.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, fintech, spend management, corporate card, startup
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like