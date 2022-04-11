Portfolio management platform for women finmarie has launched an app

In addition to concrete portfolio proposals, the startup also offers users tutorials and learning videos on financial education. After answering a few introductory questions, users receive a specific portfolio recommendation that is tailored to their personal goals. A selection of different investment tools is offered to implement the portfolio recommendation and start investing.
With the finmarie app, users can build up their financial knowledge with the help of various modules with short text and video formats. Depending on the level of knowledge, the basics of investing are explained, or for advanced users topics such as real estate investments, cryptocurrencies, or start-up investments are offered. In addition to the active exchange within their own community, users can also look at the portfolios of finmarie founders and other women who are already investing. If necessary, personal financial coaching can be booked directly via the app with one of the finmarie financial experts.
According to a finmarie representative, it is important to make women more financially independent and to make it easier for them to access the financial market. In addition to the app, the product portfolio also includes various roboadvisors, classic financial coaching, and other offers in the field of financial education. The finmarie app is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions