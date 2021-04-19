Pomelo Pay, Bank of Maldives to help reinvigorate struggling sectors

The move is intended to help companies come back stronger in 2021 as restrictions loosen, while still offering a selection of new products that facilitate COVID-safe payments. Pomelo Pay has provided a Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform for BML since October 2019, allowing the bank to offer its business customers innovative payments solutions. As a result of this partnership, businesses who bank with BML have been able to access Pomelo Pay’s full suite of contactless payment and analytics tools. This includes acquiring international schemes and wallets, as well as domestic payment methods.
The partnership enables BML to unlock new revenue streams and generate cost-savings by using Pomelo Pay’s scalable API. This converts manual work into fully automated processes and creates a global digital ecosystem with great customer experience for their end users. New features in the expanded offering will permit BML business customers to increase revenues from international transactions with multi-currency payments; upgrade their compliance systems and processes with the new compliance module; draw actionable insights from enhanced data analytics; take pre-authorisation payments by sending payment requests; bolster their virtual presence with an online shop feature; and process contactless payments with mobile phones using improved NFC technology.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions