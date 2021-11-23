|
Pockid raises EUR 4 million in seed financing round

Tuesday 23 November 2021

Germany-based fintech Pockid has raised EUR 4 million in venture capital as part of a seed financing round. 

This was led by the early-stage investor Cavalry Ventures. In addition, Vorwerk Ventures is also participating in the round. Amongst other things, the financing is to be used to further develop the startup's product. Pockid is a banking app aimed at teenagers, who can use the app to open an account and analyse their income and expenses. The account works on a credit basis and cannot be overdrawn. 

Customers can apply for the NEO card for a one time fee of EUR 10, or a wooden card for EUR 20. With the account and associated Debit Mastercard, customers can pay securely anywhere, including on the Internet. Users can receive notifications in real time about their financial status and can request and transfer money with one click.


