PhonePe to reportedly act as account aggregator

The company said that the licence permits PhonePe to launch its AA platform that will enable instant exchange of financial data between the Financial Information Users (FIUs) and Financial Information Providers (FIPs) with due consent from customers, in a safe and secure manner. This will help Indiabased consumers avail financial services in a more convenient manner.
Financial data of customers is spread across banks and other institutions, each having different methods and platforms to access information. Account aggregation solves this issue by compiling data from multiple accounts under one roof. This may include deposits, investments, insurance policies, pension schemes, etc.
In 2016, RBI approved a new class of licenced NBFCs to provide account aggregation services based on a customer’s explicit consent. AAs are regulated by RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and are purely information technology-driven. This means they cannot store any data and can only facilitate the real-time exchange of data.
AAs enable FIPs like banks, AMCs, pension funds, among others to share data with FIUs or entities that consume this data. There are four licenced AAs functioning currently – CAMSFinServ, Cookiejar Technologies, FinSec AA Technologies, and NSEL Asset Data. Apart from PhonePe, the players who have received in-principal approval are Perfios Account Aggregation Svcs and Yodlee Finsoft.
Currently, around 12 banks and institutions are at various stages of implementing the FIU and FIP framework. This includes State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, LendingKart, among others.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions