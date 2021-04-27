|
Paysend and Plaid partner for international money transfers

Tuesday 27 April 2021 12:49 CET | News

Paysend has announced a partnership with Plaid to provide their customers with Open Banking payments that enable international money transfers. 

Rather than typing out card numbers or doing manual bank transfers, Paysend has enabled a “click, confirm, and carry on” experience using Plaid’s open banking platform. As a result, Plaid’s instant payment initiation service reduces the time and clicks it takes to authorise a transfer by up to 80%.  

In addition, with customer permissioned access to account transactions via Plaid, Paysend customers will get better insight into their own transaction data and will help improve their financial choices. As an added bonus, Paysend is now offering extra incentives for customers who send with Plaid’s Payment Initiation.

 


