Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PayPal is now integrated into the Curve Wallet

Thursday 28 September 2023 12:50 CET | News

UK-based fintech, Curve, has partnered with PayPal, to integrate the latter into its wallet, with the objective of expanding PayPal's offline accessibility. 

PayPal has been incorporated into the Curve wallet, allowing users to make use of it alongside their other registered payment cards. For this integration, users will only need to log into the PayPal account through the Curve app to begin their transactions. 


To set up this feature, users are required to link a bank account or other eligible payment card to their PayPal wallet, except for American Express and Visa cards. Then, they are able to switch between using PayPal balance or any of the other linked cards directly within the PayPal app. Furthermore, this payment option can be utilised for both the physical Curve card and various digital wallet services on smartphones, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. 

UK-based fintech, Curve, has partnered with PayPal, to integrate the latter into its wallet, with the objective of expanding PayPal's offline accessibility.

How is this different to other payment cards in Curve? 

In terms of functionality, PayPal within the Curve app offers the same capabilities as other payment cards, enabling users to manage transactions, withdraw cash from ATMs, and earn cashback. In addition to this, users will even be able to pay off their Curve Flex loans using PayPal. 

The press release notes that PayPal in the Curve wallet is only accessible to customers with UK PayPal accounts. Moreover, users are able to continue to earn PayPal rewards, with the possibility of doubling them for premium Curve tier members.  

Transactions made using a PayPal account through Curve are not covered by PayPal Purchase Protection but are instead protected by Curve Customer Protection. The Pay in 3 feature is also not available through Curve, as it requires the selection of PayPal at the checkout stage. 

Adding a PayPal account to the Curve wallet: 

  • Head to the ‘Wallet’ tab in the Curve app; 

  • Scroll across until the ‘Add payment method’ tab; 

  • Select the option ‘Add PayPal account’; 

  • After this, a page will open with a prompt to sign into a PayPal account; 

  • Then, authorise Curve to charge PayPal for future purchases;  

  • A prompt to select the card users wish to pay with through PayPal will appear – this can also be changed at a later date; 

  • Once selected, tap ‘Agree and continue’, then, the PayPal account should be linked to Curve. 

More about Curve 

Curve is a fintech company that provides a smart card and app that lets users aggregate and handle all their bank cards in one place. The main aim is to make it easier to manage spending while also gaining various benefits. Curve is not a bank, but it provides a service based on an electronic money background.  

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banking, fintech, payments , digital banking, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Curve, PayPal
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Curve

|

PayPal

|
Discover all the Company news on Curve and other articles related to Curve in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like