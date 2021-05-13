OpenWrks, Tully, Payplan and PayLink, to merge

The merger will deliver a tech-enabled debt advice, financial wellbeing, and credit solutions group that can deliver transformative technology to customers and clients. The intention of the merger is to bring together complementary companies in debt advice, credit risk and collections industries with specialisms in Open Banking, technology, and data science to improve and diversify access to debt advice for customers and drive innovation in transformative technology for customers and clients.
Exponent is supporting the merger by providing investment to the newly-formed group. Exponent’s involvement will help with innovation and growth within the group benefitting existing and future clients and customers alike. For their clients and partners, OpenWrks, the UK-based provider of Open Banking applications and PayLink, the innovative onboarding and collections software provider, will combine to deliver a suite of solutions in collections, credit management and debt advice.
