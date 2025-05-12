Subscribe
OpenAI, Microsoft renegotiate for new funding and IPO

Monday 12 May 2025 14:43 CET | News

OpenAI, together with Microsoft, has been reportedly renegotiating the terms of their partnership, aiming to launch an IPO while also safeguarding its access to AI models. 

Through this move, OpenAI intends to roll out a future IPO and protect its access to advanced AI models, as detailed by the Financial Times.

OpenAI, Microsoft renegotiate for new funding and IPO

 

However, a complexity in the negotiations is how much equity in OpenAI’s new for-profit business Microsoft is set to benefit from in exchange for the over USD 13 billion it has invested in the company. The same sources mention that Microsoft is offering to trade some of its equity in exchange for access to additional technology developed after the 2030 limit, when the current contract is set to close. This contract includes what Microsoft can access regarding OpenAI’s intellectual property, such as models and products, and revenue share from sales.

Moreover, the two companies are looking into the terms of a wider contract, initially drafted when Microsoft invested USD 1 billion into OpenAI in 2019. OpenAI notified its investors about its plans to share a smaller fraction of revenue with Microsoft as it continues its restructuring. Microsoft, which is the company’s largest backer, is the go-between for OpenAI’s intentions to undergo the corporate restructuring that further distances the group from its roots as a non-profit focusing on developing AI to benefit humanity.

The deal with Microsoft can support OpenAI’s restructuring plans while also influencing the future of the company. At the time of writing, neither Microsoft nor OpenAI commented on the matter, declining requests regarding the report.

Recent investments in OpenAI

Back at the beginning of April 2025, OpenAI announced that it obtained USD 40 billion in a funding round led by Softbank, intending to further accelerate its development in the AI landscape. The capital was projected to allow the company to conduct AI research, roll out additional tools, and expand its computing infrastructure, including data centres. Also, at that time, OpenAI’s valuation reached 300 billion.

Source: Link


Banking & Fintech

