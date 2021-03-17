|
Open Banking Europe, ETSI publish JSON Web Signature Profile for Open Banking

Wednesday 17 March 2021 14:19 CET | News

Open Banking Europe (OBE) has published its JSON Web Signature Profile for Open Banking, according to the official press release.

This is openly available to the industry for download. The document was developed in partnership with the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) to help establish API standards for the Open Banking community and has been subject to open review. Contributors to the document include: The Berlin Group, STET, SIBS (Portugal), Czech Open Banking, UK Open Banking, Polish Bank Association, Team Digitale (Italy), Consorzio CBI (Italy), Borica (Bulgaria), Slovak Banking Association. 

The document is aligned with the Technical Specification for JAdES digital signatures, built on JSON Web Signatures and published as ETSI TS 119 182-1. ETSI JAdES aims to fulfil the requirements of European Union eIDAS Regulation for advanced electronic signatures and seals.


