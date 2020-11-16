Online Payment Platform, ibanXS partner for PSD2 Open Banking platform

Online Payment Platform’s clients can now benefit from reaching more than 1.400 European banks through the ibanXS platform, whose banking coverage is growing constantly, with the aim to reach all over 5000+ European banks. Online Payment Platform is a platform PSP that offers specialised payment services for platforms and marketplaces. Customers include ANWB, Natuurhuisje, Kamernet, PayPal, PostNL, the eBay Classifieds Group, the Dutch ‘Marktplaats’ and the German ‘eBay Kleinanzeigen’. In 2019, millions of transactions took place via Online Payment Platform.
The payment service provider from Delft initially starts with their PSD2/Open Banking products for their clients in The Netherlands and Germany, with The United Kingdom to be added soon. In the Netherlands, Online Payment Platform takes part in the ‘iDEAL Scheduling’– pilot from the Dutch Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB: Centraal Justitieel Incassobureau), according to the official press release.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions