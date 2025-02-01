Subscribe
OCBC and Ant International to offer embedded financial services to Indonesian SMEs

Wednesday 4 June 2025 14:55 CET | News

OCBC Indonesia has teamed up with digital payment and financial technology provider Ant International to offer embedded financial services to Indonesian SMEs. 

Under this partnership, OCBC will use Ant International’s alternative-data modelling, credit strategy, and automated credit decision-making capabilities to offer tailored services to SMEs within digital ecosystems. Both companies claim that this partnership will benefit thousands of SMEs in Indonesia over the coming years.  

OCBC and Ant to deliver embedded financial services to Indonesian SMEs

Indonesian SMEs' challenges 

This collaboration comes at a time when Indonesian SMEs encounter diverse challenges.  

SMEs play an important role in Indonesia’s economy, contributing more than 60% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and employing nearly 97% of its workforce. Despite this importance, SMEs face numerous challenges, including limited access to credit, narrow tax due to high entry thresholds, and regulations that hinder scaling and innovation.  

As a result, only 27.4% of SMEs have a bank loan or credit line, while 66% rely on internal resources to finance their operations. Furthermore, 73% of the loans available to SMEs are for short-term working capital, while only 12.8% of business investments are funded by bank loans. This reliance on internal funds restricts SME’s ability to invest in growth, technology, and fixed assets.  

Additionally, the distribution of SME is imbalanced – 46% of loans are granted to medium-sized enterprises, 30% to small enterprises, and only 24% to micro-enterprises.  

Another challenge for SMEs is the complexity of Indonesia’s regulatory environment, which involves 40 government agencies in SME policy formulation and implementation. This fragmentation results in a lack of coherence and focus, often creating unnecessary hurdles for SMEs.   

More updates from Ant International

In May 2025, Ant International partnered with HSBC to launch a Tokenised Deposit Service in Hong Kong, enabling real-time HKD and USD payments. Ant International operated globally in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America as a digital payment and fintech provider. By collaborating with both private and public sectors, its tech-fin platform supported financial institutions and merchants. 


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, SMEs, SME lending, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Ant International, OCBC
Countries: Indonesia
