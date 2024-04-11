Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Nubank integrates NuInvest platform and expands investment options

Thursday 11 April 2024 13:47 CET | News

Brazil-based financial services platform Nubank has integrated the NuInvest platform into the Nubank application.

 

This integration, planned over several months, consolidates a diverse portfolio of assets into the Nubank application, promising a more intuitive and secure experience. The updated application features additional security layers and a dedicated investment space, distinct from other banking features, facilitating portfolio selection, visualisation, and monitoring. 

Representatives from Nubank's Investments area noted the expansion of asset offerings and improvements in user experience within the application.

 

Brazil-based financial services platform Nubank has integrated the NuInvest platform into the Nubank application.

 

Main changes

Customers will experience several changes due to this integration, such as: 

  • NuInvest and Nubank are now merged into one application. 
  • Existing NuInvest customers can access investment services through the Nubank app, enabling applications, portfolio monitoring, and interaction with services. 
  • The Nubank app offers a broad investment portfolio without brokerage fees, including Treasury Direct bonds, CDBs, LCI, LCA, shares, BDRs, ETFs, and funds. 
  • Investment monitoring features provide insights into portfolio evolution, profitability, and recommendations tailored to individual profiles. 
  • Enhanced security features, including Street Mode, ensure protection both within and outside secure Wi-Fi networks. 
  • The investment area within the Nubank app is distinct, identified by a dollar sign, facilitating organisation and usability. 

NuInvest customers will experience automatic portfolio synchronization until 7 May 2024 if they already possess a Nubank account. Those without a Nubank account must create one by 6 May 2024 to ensure synchronization. 

All investments will be transferred to the Nubank app, with exceptions for assets such as Easycred loans, COEs, and Pension Plans. To enhance security, investments in the Nubank app are protected by Street Mode, offering layers of protection, including intelligent defences, scam alerts, and support for compromised accounts. 

Customers eligible for the Nubank Ultravioleta experience will receive specific benefits, including exclusive investment opportunities, a Mastercard Black Ultraviolet credit card, specialised customer service, NuTag for tolls and parking, digital transaction protection, free ATM withdrawals, and access to airport VIP lounges.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, banking, financial services, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Nubank
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Nubank

|
Discover all the Company news on Nubank and other articles related to Nubank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like