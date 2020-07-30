Sections
News

Nuapay extends Open Banking capabilities

Thursday 30 July 2020 13:34 CET | News

Nuapay has extended Open Banking capabilities to French banks. 

Nuapay is now connected with 55 banks operating in France, enabling payments from 190 million French bank accounts. Nuapay’s French merchants will be able to accept instant payments via Open Banking from customers.

With 55 banks connected, Nuapay is expected to reach an estimated 91.5% of all French payers. Nuapay’s solution enables customers to transfer payments directly from their bank account to merchants. The solution can be used online for ecommerce, in-store through QR code payments, and even for in-app ordering.

Nuapay is currently extending its Open Banking coverage across Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland.


