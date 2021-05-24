|
ndgit cooperates with Investify Tech

Monday 24 May 2021 13:46 CET | News

Germany-based software company ndgit has announced partnering with wealth tech provider Investify Tech for the digitisation of the investment business of financial service providers. 

The combination of ndgit's Ecosystem Hub and Investify Tech's B2B technology and regulatory platform will offer banks the opportunity to outsource regulated processes securely, allowing them to reduce their costs and concentrate on their core business. According to an Investify Tech representative, the offer is aimed at B2B partners within the investment business who want to handle their securities business processes securely.

Via ndgit, Investify Tech will expand its customer base further, since the connection to the ndgit open banking platform offers technical access to over 30 European banks in the ndgit ecosystem. Ndgit will also be able to expand its portfolio of fintech offerings through Investify Tech in the area of ​​digital investment solutions. The services include customer onboarding, investment guidelines monitoring, portfolio structures and loss thresholds, as well as order control, payment processes and reporting of quarterly results and costs.


