|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NatWest launches SME Open Banking payments refunds

Friday 26 February 2021 14:06 CET | News

NatWest has launched an Open Banking payments service for SMEs allowing businesses to send payments directly to customers without needing their bank details, according to AltFi.

The service is made through NatWest’s Payit brand, which launched Open Banking payments in 2020. Payit now allows businesses to send money to customers using the service for refunds and compensation instead of using cheques or BACS, allowing payments in both directions, via Open Banking. NatWest says the need for businesses to send their customers money often occurs at crucial moments but existing methods can be slow, inefficient, and expensive.

Payit has now having processed over 200,000 transactions for existing business customers, since launching in 2020. The enhancement to Payit uses the Faster Payments framework, which allows payments of up to GBP 250,000 to be made, typically within a matter of seconds. The cheque cashing process means consumers often have to visit a branch to access the funds. 

The bank has also announced that transport provider Northern Rail has signed up for the service. NatWest is also planning to launch an API proposition, allowing merchants to integrate Payit directly with their own technology infrastructure.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NatWest, API, Open Banking, Open Banking Payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like