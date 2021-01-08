N26 secures banking licence in Brazil

N26 has received a Sociedade de Crédito Direto (SCD) licence from the Brazillian regulator, which will allow the fintech to carry out credit operations such as third-party credit analysis and the ability to issue electronic currency. The fintech has announced plans to launch in Brazil back in 2019.
With the Germany-based bank’s latest launch comes new challenges. N26 will be going head to head with challenger bank Nubank. Nubank has over 25 million customers in Brazil and Mexico alone—for reference, N26 has roughly 5 million customers across 25 different markets. The Brazil-based challenger has also acquired several other smaller companies in the past 12 months, buying US-based consultancy firm Cognitect in July 2020 and Brazil-based digital investment platform Easynvest in September 2020, both for an undisclosed amount.
N26 had one of the largest funding rounds of 2020, raising USD 100 million as part of its USD 470 million Series D funding round.
