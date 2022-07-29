Movement Bank selects CSI's NuPoint platform

Movement Bank focuses on serving communities that have faced difficulties accessing financial resources. According to the bank’s history, Movement Bank has remained a pillar in its communities by supporting entrepreneurs, financing churches, and even playing an essential role in the civil rights movement. The bank turned to CSI to gain integrated technologies that will empower it to build upon its 100-year legacy of service.
To keep up with the fast-changing technologies in its market, Movement Bank will also utilise CSIbridge. CSIbridge provides simple and secure access to Open Banking APIs, allowing third-party providers to connect real-time data to CSI’s core. Movement executives cited CSI’s commitment to customer service and innovative core banking services as a critical factor in their decision.
EntreBank had also selected Computer Services Inc.’s NuPoint core platform as the foundation of its integrated banking services. CSI’s NuPoint core implementation will enable EntreBank to establish a modern, open architecture that provides its customers with flexible online and mobile banking services and simplifies back-office operations for staff.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions