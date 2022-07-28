Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Moonfare expands to the Middle East

Thursday 28 July 2022 13:26 CET | News

According to the Handelsblatt, Germany-based fintech Moonfare has planned an expansion into the Middle East. 

Moonfare works with off-exchange equity capital, meaning that private equity firms can buy medium-sized companies and parts of corporations, restructure them over years and then either sell them for more money or take them public. The fintech is primarily aimed at wealthy customers who want to invest in private equity. The management of Moonfare is aiming to make the private equity asset class more accessible online.

Retail investors from all 7 United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now use the online platform to buy private shares. However, both the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) are excluded from this. UAE citizens can now invest with a minimum deposit of USD 60,000.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, online platform, mobile banking, banking, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Moonfare
Countries: Germany, United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Moonfare

|
Discover all the Company news on Moonfare and other articles related to Moonfare in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like