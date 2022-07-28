Moonfare expands to the Middle East

Moonfare works with off-exchange equity capital, meaning that private equity firms can buy medium-sized companies and parts of corporations, restructure them over years and then either sell them for more money or take them public. The fintech is primarily aimed at wealthy customers who want to invest in private equity. The management of Moonfare is aiming to make the private equity asset class more accessible online.
Retail investors from all 7 United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now use the online platform to buy private shares. However, both the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) are excluded from this. UAE citizens can now invest with a minimum deposit of USD 60,000.
