News

Moneyfarm, Fabrick partner for API launch in Italy and the UK

Friday 31 July 2020 12:22 CET | News

After reaching GBP 1 billion in assets under management, digital wealth manager Moneyfarm has launched its own APIs in Italy and the UK.

The move means that banks will be able to integrate Moneyfarm directly into their customer offerings, as well as pull data from Moneyfarm accounts to better understand their customers. In order to offer its services via API, Moneyfarm partnered with Italy-based open banking provider Fabrick. The Fabrick deal and launch of its own APIs is a move to integrate Moneyfarm as the default digital wealth provider for partners.

While Moneyfarm counts 45,000 customers, it focused on a partnership model of offering its digital wealth management as a module for other financial institutions to integrate. For example, in 2019 it announced an exclusive partnership with Allianz in Germany and a strategic product collaboration with Poste Italiane customers in Italy.

More: Link


Keywords: Moneyfarm, Fabrik, API, Italy, UK, banks, customer offerings, open banking, digital wealth, financial institutions, Allianz, Germany, Poste Italiane
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
