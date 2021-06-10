|
Mexico-based Citibanamex enters first phase of Open Banking

Thursday 10 June 2021 09:25 CET | News

Citibanamex has released an Open Data API within its API Hub Citibanamex, in compliance with the regulation issued by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) on Open Banking, according to Milenio.

The Open Banking model will allow clients of the financial system to share transactional information immediately through APIs. Citibanamex’s launch will allow third parties to know the location, services, and available currencies of its more than 9 thousand ATMs. In a statement, the bank explained that access to this first regulatory API is free and to access it, data applicants will need to comply with the following: 

  • Comply with the regulatory requirements established by the general provisions that regulate APIs issued by the CNBV;
  • Complete the data requestor registration on the page www.citibanamex.com;
  • Receive a confirmation email to create your API access credentials.
With the release of its first Open Data API, Citibanamex ensures regulatory compliance before the entry into force of the first provisions regarding Open Banking on June 5 2021 . 
More: Link


Keywords: Open Banking, Open Data Economy, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Mexico
