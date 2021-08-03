|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mercury raises USD 120 mln in Series B funding round

Tuesday 3 August 2021 14:43 CET | News

Mercury, a startup which offers banking services for startups, has raised USD 120 million during its Series B funding round, and is now valued at USD 1.62 billion.

The round was led by Coatue, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, and Sapphire Ventures. Investors including Dylan Field, CEO at Figma, Mathilde Collins, CEO at Front, Akshay Kothari, COO at Notion, Jack Altman, CEO at Lattice, Hunter Walk and Satya Patel, Partners at Homebrew, and Elizabeth Yin, Partner at Hustle Fund had contributed too.

Additionally, Mercury said that it will set aside a USD 5 million allotment in its Series B to allow for crowdfunding through Wefunder from USD 100 onwards.

The firm currently holds more than USD 4 billion in customer deposits from 200+ countries.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: neobanks, banks, funding
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like