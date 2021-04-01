Meniga, VISA partner to further expand within APAC

As part of the agreement, Meniga will join the Visa Ready Program as a certified Fintech Enablement partner. The new Visa Ready certification now means that Meniga’s solutions meet Visa’s global standards around security and functionality, providing further credibility to Meniga’s digital banking capabilities within the Asia Pacific markets. Meniga will also be listed on the Visa Partner Portal, to help facilitate more opportunities in the region.
The Visa Ready Program is designed to help technology companies, like Meniga, to accelerate their growth by providing certification guidelines and go-to-market support, helping them uncover new markets, as well as gain access to newly launched Visa products and solutions. By certifying an entire ecosystem of enablement partners, Visa is also providing a platform for other fintechs, merchants, and financial institutions to rapidly expand business growth, by giving them access to a vast network of new technologies and solution providers that are approved by Visa and meet its certification guidelines.
In Europe, Meniga has established itself as the market leader for digital banking solutions having developed digital tools for some of the world’s largest financial institutions, such as UniCredit, Crédito Agrícola and Swedbank. In July 2019, Meniga entered the Southeast Asian market and opened a new office location in Singapore and has since successfully launched some of the most popular banking apps in the region, for the likes of Singapore-based multinational banking group, UOB.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions