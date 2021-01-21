|
Meniga, UniCredit launch enhanced version of the "Mobilna Banka Go!" app in Slovenia

Thursday 21 January 2021 14:15 CET | News

Meniga, a provider of digital banking technology, has partnered with global banking and financial services company, UniCredit, to launch an enhanced version of the “Mobilna Banka Go!” in Slovenia.

As consumers around the world continue to rely on their banks for financial support, UniCredit’s commitment to meeting and exceeding client expectations has never been stronger. Over the past couple of years, UniCredit has increasingly invested in new processes and solutions, whilst adapting existing business models. This collaboration with Meniga has resulted in digital banking solution which has helped improve the overall user experience of UniCredit’s customers. Having already achieved success in Serbia, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the enhanced version of the mobile banking app is now available in Slovenia.

Using Meniga’s technology, "Mobilna Banka GO!" has been developed to drive UniCredit’s customer engagement and increase loyalty, with the app acting as an everyday financial adviser for its users. The key features of the new app, which include a design with easy navigation and a user-friendly interface, are as follows:

  • Improved registration process for payments by using fingerprint or face recognition technology (Touch ID or Face ID)
  • Push notifications for incoming and outgoing transactions 
  • Detailed overview of the user's accounts, loans and mortgages (categorised into daily, monthly and annual overviews)
  • Temporary blocking of cards, review of card transactions and card repayments
  • Incoming and outgoing payments summarised through easy-to-read graphs
  • Automatic categorisation of all transactions to allow for better budgeting and an overview of spending
  • Dynamic google-like search for specific transactions

The “Mobilna Banka Go!” app is free-to-download, and available via the AppStore and GooglePlay.


Keywords: Meniga, UniCredit, Mobilna Banka Go!, app, Slovenia, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Slovenia
