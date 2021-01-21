Meniga, UniCredit launch enhanced version of the "Mobilna Banka Go!" app in Slovenia

As consumers around the world continue to rely on their banks for financial support, UniCredit’s commitment to meeting and exceeding client expectations has never been stronger. Over the past couple of years, UniCredit has increasingly invested in new processes and solutions, whilst adapting existing business models. This collaboration with Meniga has resulted in digital banking solution which has helped improve the overall user experience of UniCredit’s customers. Having already achieved success in Serbia, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the enhanced version of the mobile banking app is now available in Slovenia.
Using Meniga’s technology, "Mobilna Banka GO!" has been developed to drive UniCredit’s customer engagement and increase loyalty, with the app acting as an everyday financial adviser for its users. The key features of the new app, which include a design with easy navigation and a user-friendly interface, are as follows:
