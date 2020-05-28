Sections
News

Meniga raises 8.5 mln in funding round

Friday 29 May 2020 14:10 CET | News

UK-based Meniga, a fintech that provides digital banking technology has closed EUR 8.5 million in additional funding. 

The round was led by Groupe BPCE, a banking group in France, alongside Portugal’s Grupo Crédito Agrícola and UniCredit, all three being customers of Meniga. Other participants in the round include current institutional investors Velocity Capital, Industrifonden and Frumtak Ventures.

According to TechCrunch, the funding will be used for continued investment in Meniga’s R&D activities, as well as to strengthen the fintech’s sales and service teams.

Meniga’s digital banking platform helps banks and fintechs use personal finance data to innovate in their online and mobile offerings. Its products include a software layer that bridges the gap between a bank’s legacy tech infrastructure and a modern API.


Keywords: Meniga, digital banking, digital, banking, France, banks, BPCE, UK, fintech, technology, Portugal, Grupo Crédito Agrícola, UniCredit, Velocity Capital, Industrifonden, Frumtak Ventures, data, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
