Meniga raises 8.5 mln in funding round

The round was led by Groupe BPCE, a banking group in France, alongside Portugal’s Grupo Crédito Agrícola and UniCredit, all three being customers of Meniga. Other participants in the round include current institutional investors Velocity Capital, Industrifonden and Frumtak Ventures.
According to TechCrunch, the funding will be used for continued investment in Meniga’s R&D activities, as well as to strengthen the fintech’s sales and service teams.
Meniga’s digital banking platform helps banks and fintechs use personal finance data to innovate in their online and mobile offerings. Its products include a software layer that bridges the gap between a bank’s legacy tech infrastructure and a modern API.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions