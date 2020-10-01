|
News

Lunar reportedly raises EUR 40 mln through Series C funding round

Tuesday 27 October 2020 08:30 CET | News

Nordic challenger bank Lunar has reportedly secured EUR 40 million through its Series C funding round. 

The latest round of funding comes just months after Lunar raised an additional EUR 20 million through its extended Series B, bringing the funding round’s total amount to EUR 46 million raised.

As previously reported, Lunar claims to be a digital that has the vision to build a financial super app bundling all services essential for users.

Lunar launched its banking service in March after acquiring its banking license in 2019 and the banking group offers free accounts and a subscription-based service called Lunar Premium. The company recently announced the debut of its banking accounts specifically for teenagers.


More: Link


Keywords: Lunar, funding round, digital banking, finance, app
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Denmark
