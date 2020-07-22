Sections
News

Lloyds Banking Group partners with Form3 fintech

Wednesday 22 July 2020 13:39 CET | News

Lloyds Banking Group has partnered with Form3, a cloud-native payments technology fintech, to accelerate its digital transformation and improve customers’ digital experience.

Form3 is a payment technology fintech that focuses on simplifying payments architecture capabilities, while providing support for the industry New Payments Architecture (NPA) initiative through its cloud-native Payments-as-a-Service for UK and European banks and fintechs, according to the official press release.  

The strategic partnership will enable Lloyds to investigate and develop a cloud-native Payments-as-a-Service platform which has the potential to improve the Group’s payment processes. Supporting this partnership, Lloyds is also acquiring a minority equity stake in Form3 as part of its strategic investment round which is expected to complete in August 2020. 

Keywords: Lloyds Banking Group, Form3, fintech, payments technology, cloud, digital transformation, digital experience, payments architecture, New Payments Architecture, NPA initiative, cloud-native, PaaS, Payments as a service, UK, Europe, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
