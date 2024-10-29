Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Lili introduces Embedded Finance solution

Tuesday 29 October 2024 10:30 CET | News

Lili, a financial platform developed to support small businesses, has announced the launch of Lili Connect, an Embedded Finance integration that optimises financial processes for enterprises.

By introducing the new solution, Lili intends to simplify small business banking, accounting, and tax processes, enabling partners to offer its financial management tools directly via their platform. The current announcement comes shortly after the company partnered with Dun & Bradstreet, with the two organisations planning to augment business banking. Integrating Dun & Bradstreet was set to allow Lili to continue to improve business finances and deliver owners the tools and services that could assist them in their expansion efforts.

Lili’s Embedded Finance solution now available

Lili Connect for small businesses

Leveraging Lili Connect is set to allow partner companies to support their small business customers in managing their financial needs in a single place through Lili’s offerings, including a business checking account, automatic transaction categorisation, invoicing and bill pay solutions, automated financial reports, and tax-saving tools. Additionally, Lili’s solution aims to replace traditional account opening processes that banks usually provide to small business owners which can be difficult to complete. Partner companies can use Lili’s embedded application process to support their customers in opening dedicated business banking accounts online, which can in turn help them achieve their expansion objectives.

Moreover, compared to traditional Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) models, Lili’s Embedded Finance application enables partners to benefit from the capabilities of Embedded Finance without assuming the risks, such as financial losses, fraud, compliance complexities, customer support, and maintaining banking infrastructure. Through this, partners can optimise their operations while equipping their customers with fast and simplified banking experiences.

At the same time, integrating Lili’s tools into their platforms can allow Lili Connect partners to gain additional revenue streams, improve customer loyalty, and benefit from the ability to leverage financial data to optimise the overall customer experience. The launch comes during a time of extensive and rapid growth for the Embedded Finance industry, with the offering delivering tailored financial solutions to a diverse range of industries.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: embedded finance, BaaS, SMEs, bank account, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Lili
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Lili

|
Discover all the Company news on Lili and other articles related to Lili in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like