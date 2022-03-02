|
News

LHV UK chooses Tuum's technology

Wednesday 2 March 2022

LHV UK has selected Tuum, a core banking platform, to provide the core infrastructure for the entirety of LHV UK’s banking operations.

By leveraging Tuum’s technology and expertise, it will benefit from flexibility in serving its customers, while expanding its product offering.

LHV UK provides banking infrastructure and payment services to more than 180 financial services companies, with over 10 million end-customers globally. LHV UK allows customers to make both instant GBP and EUR payments directly, with its clients processing 8% of the total SEPA transactions in Europe. LHV UK has also submitted its UK banking licence application to the regulators.

Earlier in 2022, Tuum announced it had closed a EUR 15 million Series A funding round to support its product development and international expansion.


