News

Lentra raises USD 27 mln in extended Series B round

Friday 9 June 2023 10:45 CET | News

India-based cloud-lending company Lentra has secured USD 27 million as part if its extended Series B round led by MUFG Bank and Dharana Capital.

 

The software as a service startup had raised USD 60 million in Series B round on 22 November 2023 by its existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital with participation from Citi Ventures.

Backing from strategic investors

MUFG Bank, through its Ganesha investment fund for Indian start-ups, has invested in Lentra cloud lending platform that empowers financial institutions and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs). This deal marks one of the first joint investment by the bank and MUFG Innovation Partners (MUIP), a corporate venture capital under the MUFG Group. With this collaboration, both the entities are poised to support Lentra to further explore synergies within the Group, including its strategic partner banks in South-east Asia.

Officials from MUFG India said this is a testimony to Lentra’s status as an enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform and the transformational role it stands to play in the evolving digital lending landscape. This partnership affirms MUFG’s commitment to be at the forefront of supporting digital innovation in India and its expansion to other geographies.

Lentra’s expansion in other markets

Having successfully scaled as a fast-growing SaaS, lending cloud provider in India, Lentra extended its presence to Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, and the US by successfully setting up subsidiaries and accelerating GTM (go to market). Lentra has also successfully completed the launch of its loan management system called 1LMS that enables lenders to fulfil the needs of billions of borrowers at accelerated speed and accuracy.

Representatives from Lentra stated that they have been scaling at a fast pace and this extended round is a strategic step towards fuelling their ambition of serving lenders globally. They are happy that MUFG Bank and Dharana Capital are getting added to their cap table alongside their existing marquee investors like BVP, Citi, HDFC and SIG.

What does Lentra do?

Founded in 2019, Lentra is a cloud-native platform designed and developed to empower financial institutions with tomorrow’s lending ecosystem, today. With its full-stack, fully digital, secured products and solutions, Lentra is the future of smart, seamless, secure digital lending. The lending cloud platform services more than 60 financial institutions and has processed more than USD 27 billion worth of loan applications on its platform.


Dharana Capital

Lentra

MUFG

