News

Klarna expands its Open Banking solution in 8 more European countries

Friday 5 March 2021 13:14 CET | News

Klarna, a payments and shopping service, has announced the expansion of its Open Banking solution across eight more European countries including Portugal, Denmark, Luxembourg, Ireland, Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia. 

As part of the latest expansion, Klarna also introduces ‘Account Insights’, a solution that turns bank statements into unique insights through categorisation and data enrichment. These insights can enable a variety of use cases including personalised budget plans, insurance checks, loan applications, credit and risk assessments, personal finance management applications, all through an API integration.

Klarna’s Open Banking solution offers third party providers access to consumer bank account data via ‘Account information’ (AIS) and ‘Payment initiation’ (PIS) services in line with Payment Services Directives (PSD2). 


