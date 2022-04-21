Juni launches with new identity and products

Juni, founded in 2020, was unveiled to the market in the summer of last year and closed a USD 21.5 million Series A funding round. Before that, it raised USD 2 million ahead of its launch in March 2022.
Juni says that by bundling together virtual cards, credit cards, accounting, analysts, and digital advertising platforms, it can offer entrepreneurs a clear view of their finances. The Swedish company adds that amid increasing ecommerce sales, which are set to hit USD 7.4 trillion by 2025, there is a need for a dedicated bank for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.
As part of its move out of beta, it is now launching US Dollar accounts, supplementing the Sterling and Euro accounts it already offers. Furthermore, it is augmenting its offering with an integration with Google Ads, which will offer entrepreneurs spend tracking insights.
The Swedish fintech is also overhauling its brand with a new website, logo, and visual identity. Promotion of its new features and identity will come by way of a creative campaign, called ‘Bye bye bank,’ which is running across print and outdoor advertising channels.
