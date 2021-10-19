|
Judo Bank gets digitised banking, helped by nCino and Accenture

Friday 22 October 2021 14:43 CET | News

Australia-based Judo Bank has announced it is now live on the nCino Bank Operating System platform, providing a single digital experience for its customers and employees.

nCino, a player in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, and Accenture, a global consulting firm with capabilities in cloud and digital transformations, have helped SME challenger bank Judo Bank to implement a new banking platform by deploying the nCino Bank Operating System.

As representatives said, nCino’s solutions were a good fit for the SME business bank whose strategy is to bring back the craft of relationship banking.

The execution of the cloud-first transformation was led by Accenture, using its nCino expertise of helping financial institutions optimise and digitise their processes. The integration was run remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, using cloud-based software solutions.

Keywords: partnership, SMEs, digitalisation, digital banking, cloud services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Australia
