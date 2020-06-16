Italy-based illimity to launch open banking platform illimity Hubs

illimity’s digital direct bank has released illimity Hubs, a collaboration model in line with both an open banking and open platform approach. The Hubs are making their debut with two partners: MiMoto, an electric scooter sharing mover, and Fitbit, a fitness-oriented digital company. In illimity Hubs customers can utilise the functionalities provided by the partners on the illimitybank.com platform and activate services in synergy with banking operations. Included amongst these is the possibility of creating spending plans that are linked to the steps that you take, recorded by Fitbit, with the aim of reaching the number required to buy specific products.
By adding the MiMoto app, users can hire a scooter thanks to the Geomapping function, obtain expense reports for the journeys they have made or acquire a personalised MiMoto electronic debit card. In addition, the data analysis and artificial intelligence systems enable personalised advice to be provided by combining a customer’s activity with his or her daily habits and customs.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
