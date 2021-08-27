|
Indonesia's Ringan partners with OneConnect to offer digital lending solutions

Friday 27 August 2021 14:04 CET | News

Inonesia-based P2P lending app Ringan has deployed a suite of digital lending solutions built by OneConnect, a technology-as-a-service platform provider.

The digital solutions automate Ringan’s loan process from loan origination, loan management and application, to debt collection, risk assessment, analytics, and reporting. Indonesians can apply for unsecured loans of up to almost USD 1.400 with a few clicks on their mobile phones.

Ringan app utilises OneConnect’s artificial-intelligence fraud-prevention technology to conduct electronic know-your-customer exercise. The technology is deployed in local data centres for a faster experience.

In Indonesia, OneConnect also partnered with conglomerate Sinarmas to build a retail lending system. Across Asia, OneConnect is helping banks to digitalise banking and lending.

Keywords: lending, partnership, digital banking, fraud prevention
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Singapore
