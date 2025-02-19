Ibercaja joins forces with Mambu to introduce new consumer finance entity

Through this collaboration, Ibercaja, leveraging Mambu’s capabilities, is set to improve its consumer finance operations, providing increased scalability, responsiveness and speed to market to meet evolving customer needs. The alliance underlines Mambu’s knowledge in enabling incumbent banks to develop modern, consumer-focused solutions, solidifying its position as a participant in the market.
The announcement comes just a few months after Mambu completed the acquisition of Numeral, with the move intending to optimise the former’s product offerings by integrating advanced payment capabilities into its platform. The acquisition was set to position Mambu to better serve financial institutions and expand its presence in the scaling payments market, especially as instant payment solutions started gaining traction globally.
The phased rollout of the consumer finance entity is set to begin with Ibercaja Technology Solutions, a division dedicated to advancing consumer finance and payments, supporting the modernisation of the bank’s legacy stack and evolving its portfolio to fully serve the consumer lending line of business. Commenting on the news, representatives from Mambu mentioned that the collaboration with Ibercaja highlights their company’s commitment to facilitating long-term, sustainable growth for established financial institutions. By partnering with regional players to modernise their efforts and improve their core operations, the company aims to advance modern banking and financial experiences customers need and demand.
Furthermore, the decision to start working with Mambu can be attributed to the company’s cloud-native banking features, as well as its track record in supporting financial solutions globally. The move falls in line with Ibercaja’s vision and technological strategy, as the alliance focuses on accelerating the financial institution's technological transition and market expansion. In addition to Ibercaja, Mambu’s client portfolio also includes several other clients, such as Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, BancoEstado, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
