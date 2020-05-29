HyperJar taps Salt Edge technology to achieve PSD2 compliance

The collaboration with Salt Edge will enable HyperJar’s full compliance with the PSD2 requirements, allowing its customers to connect their accounts to third party applications (TPPs) and have a full view of their HyperJar transactions. According to the official press-release, HyperJar’s PSD2 compliance implementation, built by Salt Edge, has a range of PSD2 required functionality including an API, secure connection of TPPs, TPP developer portal, TPP verification system, client dashboard, and others.
Budgeting app and e-wallet HyperJar helps people plan their spending by allocating money into multiple jars, using each of these mini-accounts for different spending purposes: groceries, coffee, kids’ clubs, nights out.
Customers of HyperJar will be able to get an aggregated overview of their financial transactions in any app they choose to use. HyperJar has an open banking project to be accomplished in collaboration with Salt Edge: the first step is to become PSD2 compliant and offer TPPs access to users’ accounts; the second step is to provide AISP and PISP services from within the HyperJar app using additional Salt Edge services.
